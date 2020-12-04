Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Dublin man

Gardaí are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Dublin man.

Justin Kennedy, 58, is missing from Stillorgan since yesterday morning, Dec 3.

He was last seen on Stillorgan Road, at approximately 10.30am yesterday.

He is described as being 5'8" in height and of slim build.

It is not known what Justin was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Justin's family say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Justin’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.