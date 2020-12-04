Status yellow wind warning issued for all of Ireland

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country.

Met Éireann says all counties are likely to experience strong Northerly winds, with gusts of up 10 100km/ph expected.

There is also a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is now in effect, and it will remain in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2020

A status yellow marine warning is also in effect.

Northerly winds are expected to reach gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.