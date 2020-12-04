Status yellow wind warning issued for all of Ireland

The warning is now in effect, and it will remain in place until 6am on Saturday morning.
Met Éireann says all counties are likely to experience strong Northerly winds, with gusts of up 10 100km/ph expected. File Picture

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 15:05
Steven Heaney

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country.

Met Éireann says all counties are likely to experience strong Northerly winds, with gusts of up 10 100km/ph expected.

There is also a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is now in effect, and it will remain in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

A status yellow marine warning is also in effect. 

Northerly winds are expected to reach gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

