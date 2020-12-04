First batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Northern Ireland

First batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Northern Ireland

A volunteer is given a dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech (BioNTech/PA)

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 14:48
David Young, PA

Stocks of coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Northern Ireland ahead of the rollout of the jabs next week.

The initial batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were transported overnight from England.

It has been taken to a central storage facility, the location of which is not being disclosed.

The delivery means Northern Ireland remains on track to start administering the vaccine to healthcare workers next week.

It is understood the 800-plus team of vaccinators will be the first to receive the jabs.

Healthcare workers across the region will be able to get the vaccine through the remainder of December at seven centres spread across the region.

NI Health minister Robin Swann speaking to the media after visiting a vaccination centre on the grounds of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, where he has said the first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered in Northern Ireland next week. Picture: Press Eye
Two of the facilities are located on hospital grounds – at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital – and the rest in leisure centres.

The centres will operate 12 hours a day and seven days a week in an effort to vaccinate 100,000 healthcare and care home staff. Care home residents and people aged over 80 are also in the first priority vaccination group.

Health officials continue to examine ways to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in care homes in Northern Ireland.

The size of batches and the extremely low temperature at which it must be stored poses logistical challenges with using the vaccine outside the major centres.

The majority of care home residents may ultimately receive another brand of vaccine, with health chiefs hopeful that regulatory approval for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could be only a matter of days away.

That product does not come with the same storage and batch size constraints.

coronavirus
