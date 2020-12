Facebook to remove false claims about Covid-19 vaccines

Facebook has said it will start removing false claims about new coronavirus vaccines after it was revealed jabs could be rolled out next week in the UK.

The social media site will remove disinformation including claims that vaccines contain microchips or anything else not on the official ingredient list, but warned it will "not be able to start enforcing these policies overnight".

In October, the company announced it would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccines. This will now also apply to new Covid-19 vaccines.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "We are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm.

"This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines. For example, we will remove false claims that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips or anything else that isn't on the official vaccine ingredient list.

"We will also remove conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines that we know today are false, like specific populations are being used without their consent to test the vaccine's safety."

The site said it will continue to regularly update the claims they remove based on current guidance from public health authorities.

Between March and October, Facebook and Instagram removed 12 million pieces of misinformation related to Covid-19.

In April alone, it put warning labels on about 50 million pieces of content, with 95% of people who saw the label not clicking past to view the content.

Between March and October, it put warning labels on 167 million pieces of content.