Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11

Non-essential retailers can reopen next Friday in Northern Ireland, ministers have said.

The two-week circuit-breaker ends on December 11.

Businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels can also resume trading then but must be closed at 11pm each day.

Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain closed.

Guidance about social distancing within cafes and restaurants is to be set at two metres, the Stormont executive decided.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said: “More good news to come after yesterday’s vaccine developments.

“Common commitment across the executive to make Christmas time as good as possible as we continue the fight against Covid.”