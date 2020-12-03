People with mental illnesses may die 10 to 15 years earlier than those without, committee told

People with mental illnesses may die 10 to 15 years earlier than those without, committee told

The ICGP are calling for a chronic disease management programme to support the physical complications many people living with a severe mental illness endure. File Picture

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 18:02
Steven Heaney

People suffering from mental health illnesses can die on average 10 to 15 years sooner than those without mental health issues.

That is according to a leading GP, who addressed the Oireachtas committee on Mental Health earlier today.

Members of the Irish Congress of General Practitioners (ICGP) stressed to the committee that more mental health supports need to be implemented in the health service.

The ICGP are calling for the establishment of a chronic disease management programme to support the physical complications many people living with a severe mental illness endure.

Read More

Fear and anxiety about Covid-19 is ‘overwhelming’ among the public

ICGP Assistant Medical Director, Dr Brian Osbourne, says the health sector is not sufficiently resourced to deal with health issues associated with mental illnesses. 

He said: "It’s smoking, it’s alcohol, its diabetes, it’s heart disease, it’s high blood pressure - all of which are very much within our remit to treat.

"However, we are not resourced to manage the mental health of many of these patients."

Pandemic impact 

The ICGP representatives also told the committee of how the Covid-19 pandemic has “exasperated” existing mental health conditions.

Overall availability of care has dropped as a result of the virus, minimising important social contact for patients.

Also addressing the committee, Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, said that the pandemic had undoubtedly had "significant psychological effects” and had “exacerbated previous psychological and psychiatric issues."

He said: “These can arise from direct effects of infection and of long Covid syndrome, with enforced isolation and quarantine and with the additional stressors such as acute or abnormal bereavement and job losses.

“These additional pressures can present as acute psychiatric diagnosis or an exacerbation of previous psychological/psychiatric issues, domestic violence or increased levels of alcohol or drug use,” he added.

Read More

Mental health budget share falls despite expected surge in demand

More in this section

Coronavirus Covid-19: Six further deaths, 183 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Bobby Storey funeral Police not running down clock on Storey funeral probe, PSNI chief insists
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 Hugging friends and family over Christmas is an ‘extreme risk’ says HSE chief
mental healthmental illnesshealthicgpdoctorsorganisation: irish congress of general practitionersorganisation: irish medical organisation
Coronavirus - Thur Dec 3, 2020

Student nurse reimagines Michelangelo painting with Covid-19 isolation twist

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices