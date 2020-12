There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €10,780,193

Tonight's luck numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 , and 4 7. The bonus number was 37.

Aside from the jackpot winner, 93,000 other players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There was no winner in either of tonight's lotto plus draws.

Lotto bosses have not yet to reveal where the winning ticket was sold.

Time to check those tickets . . .