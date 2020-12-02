Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Meath man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Meath man.

Zygimantas 'Zygi' Cibiliovas, 32, is missing from the Duleek area of the county since November 29.

He is described as being 6'0" in height, and of a medium build.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the Drogheda area.

Gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Zygimantas’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.