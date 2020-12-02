Four further deaths, 416 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is expected receive 25,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine next week.
A man wearing a mask walks along Donegall Place in front of Belfast City Hall. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 14:53
Steven Heaney

A further four people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19, according to the NI Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 1,015 Covid-19-related deaths in the North.

416 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in NI in the last 24 hours.

To date, 53,272 cases have been confirmed there since the outbreak began earlier this year.

At present, 435 people with Covid-19 are in Northern Irish hospitals. 37 are in intensive care units. 

Ventilators are being used by 29 patients.

In the last seven days, 2,601 new cases have been recorded in the North.

Vaccine

Earlier, NI Health Minister Robin Swann spoke of today being a “hugely significant day for Northern Ireland” following the announcement that a Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for widespread use in NI..

The UK today became the first country in the world to approve a Covid-19 vaccine - the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Mr Swann confirmed that the North will receive 25,000 vials in the batch new week.

Initial vaccinations may begin as early as December 14.

Covid-19: Taoiseach warns of 'huge' project to roll out vaccine

