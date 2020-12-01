Green Party members propose review of bullying and sexism allegations

The Green Party's mental health policy group has proposed an independent review into allegations of bullying and sexism within the party.

Eamon Ryan's party has been plagued by allegations of toxicity, sexual harassment, and bullying for months, amid a slew of high-profile resignations.

Councillors, former general election candidates, and youth members have all left the party this year, complaining they did not feel supported, comfortable, or welcome due to ongoing issues with harassment and bullying both in WhatsApp groups and in person.

In order to tackle the issues, a letter sent by Paula Roseingrave, the convener of the mental health policy group, to all elected representatives and the party's head office, has advocated for an independent audit.

The letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, notes the group's "disappointment at lack of communication regarding recent numbers of people leaving" and that members were "very discouraged at the lack of transparency and acknowledgment of reports of bullying and harassment in the party and those reported in media outlets".

Ms Roseingrave says she has spoken to members who have since left the party, who highlighted there "are serious issues that need to be addressed," adding members believe that the party should communicate how it is investigating allegations of "bullying and sexual harassment made by members".

As the "reputation of the party is at stake", members have suggested that "an external investigation could request details relating to said accusations and compile a report for a committee or a group to scrutinise" with someone "qualified who could make a judgement on how to proceed".

The Green Party say they take allegations of bullying or harassment “extremely seriously”, and has procedures in place to manage any such allegation.

The party states that when complaints are received, “if appropriate”, the party will first try to resolve them “informally”.

“The last few months have been difficult, the organisation is growing, and different platforms and modes of communication have entered the frame.

“We are in the process of reviewing and updating procedures and policies,” a party spokesperson said.