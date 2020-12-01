WHO air-pollution limits regularly exceeded in Cork City, Macroom, Tralee, other towns

One measurement in Dublin last weekend was 20 times higher than the daily average recommended by the WHO and EU
WHO air-pollution limits regularly exceeded in Cork City, Macroom, Tralee, other towns

Air pollution is believed to be the cause of over 1,200 deaths per year in Ireland. File Picture: AP Photo/J. David Ake

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 16:56
Steven Heaney

WHO air-pollution limits are being consistently exceeded in Cork City, Macroom, Tralee, and in other towns and cities across Ireland.

That’s according to new data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA report shows that the highest pollution levels were recorded in Dublin, with quantities last weekend reaching 15 times higher than EU and WHO guidelines, and the burning of solid fuels being a major contributor.

However, high readings were also recorded in Cork City, Macroom, Tralee, Ennis, and Enniscorthy within the last week.

Air pollution is believed to be the cause of 1,200 deaths per year in Ireland, and the EPA's air-quality report goes into detail on the implications of the presence of fine particulate matter (PM) in the air we breathe.

PM is material that, when inhaled, can have a significant adverse effect on our health. It has long been associated with respiratory illnesses, strokes, and heart disease.

According to the EPA, PM2.5 is the measurement of pollution produced from the burning of solid fuels. 

Another measure, PM10, is associated with air pollution caused by traffic.

Under WHO guidelines, PM2.5 should not be higher than 10 micrograms per cubic metre, or 25 micrograms per 23-hour average.

Read More

Moves to stamp out dereliction and improve Cork's air quality

These amounts were exceeded consistently in locations around the country last week, with certain areas of Dublin climbing as high as 400 micrograms — the highest-recorded measure in over three decades.

John Wenger, of University College Cork's Centre for Atmospheric Chemistry, is one of those monitoring EPA data.

Speaking to Newstalk this morning, Professor Wenger said the issue was "not just a Dublin problem". 

He said: "We see this in many small towns across the country.

"Exposure to air pollution affects the heart, the lungs, and we know, now, that it also affects the brain: It has been linked with increased incidences of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease 

"It affects the whole body, because the particles that are generated during the burning of solid fuels can enter the body and move around the body and target certain organs."

Prof Wenger said combatting the issue would require "a balance between personal responsibility and government action". 

He said: "We can make our own decisions about doing these things. We know we shouldn't burn solid fuels, but it's the attractiveness of having the fire, the warmth of the fire.

"But, at the same time, the Government need to know that air pollution affects health and needs to act on this,” he added.

Read More

More Covid-19 guidance needed for indoor spaces and ventilation, experts warn

More in this section

Pat Finucane death Irish and British governments agreed to investigate high profile cases, says Ahern
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Holly Cairns invites board member who made 'sexist' comments about her to a debate
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 16, 2020 Cabinet agrees to purchase 875,000 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
pollutionair pollutionenvironmentillnessestrafficplace: corkplace: traleeplace: macroom
Coronavirus - Wed Nov 18, 2020

'A sad milestone' - Covid-19 death toll in Northern Ireland passes 1,000

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices