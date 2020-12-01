Martin: Finucane decision is 'arrogant and cruel'

The decision of the British government not to hold a public enquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane is "arrogant and cruel" and "keeping dark secrets hidden", the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Micheál Martin said that northern secretary Brandon Lewis's announcement, in which he said there will be no public enquiry into the murder, was "disingenuous" and "would require more explanation". Mr Martin told the Dáil that the decision was "deeply disappointing and very annoying".

Mr Lewis, yesterday, announced that he had decided not to establish an enquiry into the murder of Mr Finucane, in his home 30 years ago, but that the British government remained committed to the process of reconciliation.

"It is important that we allow the PSNI and police ombudsman processes to move forward, and that we avoid the risk of prejudicing any emerging conclusions from that work. I will consider all options available to me to meet the government's obligations."

However, Mr Martin echoed the words of the Finucane family, during questions in the Dáil, when he said that Mr Lewis's decision was "arrogant and cruel".

"I have to say that it is deeply disappointing and annoying that the British government has not committed to holding a public enquiry," Mr Martin said.

"I utterly concur that the decision was arrogant and cruel. Also, the reference to the PSNI and the police ombudsman was disingenuous. It is clear that the police ombudsman is not reviewing the murder of Pat Finucane.

"The heart of the matter, it seems to me... there is an effort here, and has been consistently an effort, to undermine any progress towards the truth. Some dark secrets are being hidden," Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said that the basis of relationships between governments was an adherence to the commitments made to one another. He said that the Irish government had done this, but the British government had not.

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said that the British government's decision was "ludicrous" and "flew in the face" of a 2019 UK supreme court ruling in favour of the Finucane family.

"It's really farcical that the British secretary of state should advise the family to seek the truth and justice in this way," Ms McDonald said. "The family knows, all too well, that this is not a genuine avenue to truth and justice. It is, in fact, a cul-de-sac, at the end of which is only more bluff and more delay. They see this as just another confidence trick. The only reason to take this approach is to continue with the cover-up, and to ensure that those agents of the British state responsible are never, ever held to account."

"We're all united (in the Oireachtas) in our stance that the call for an enquiry is a just and necessary one," she said.

Ms McDonald asked Mr Martin to move the Oireachtas collectively to lobby the British government on the matter, asking him to ask US president-elect, Joe Biden, to reiterate his support of the Finucane family.

Mr Martin said that this could all be done, but said that a conclusion would only be reached through the governments in Dublin, Belfast, and London.

"I think it's important that the Irish and British governments, and their respective political systems, endeavour to solve this issue," he said.