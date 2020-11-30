Gardaí to cease checkpoints on motorways, dual carriageways as country moves to level 3 restrictions

Members of An Garda Síochána will no longer operate checkpoints on motorway and dual-carriageway routes, it has been announced.

The move comes as gardaí alter their policing operations as the country moves from level 5 to level 3 of the Government’s ‘living with Covid Plan’ tomorrow.

Mobile checkpoints in support of over 100 individual checkpoints on main Irish routes will continue to operate, however.

Gardaí say the focus of these checkpoints will be inter-county travel.

Members of the public have been asked to stay within the county in which they reside normally until movement between counties becomes permitted on December 18.

Gardaí say they will continue to conduct checks on licensed premises, as well as urban retail premises. They also say they will also implement further high-visibility patrols focused on the night-time economy.

Community engagement will remain a particular focus of gardaí - they say will contunue to support vulnerable members of the public, and those who might feel isolated and alone during the Christmas period.

They will also continue to actively investigate suspected domestic abuse cases, as well as supporting victims under Operation Faoiseamh.

Speaking today, Commissioner Drew Harris said people had demonstrated “very good compliance with the health advice and regulations” and he hoped this would continue after the country moves to level 3.

He said: “While people are able to undertake more activities and travel wider from 1st December, we all need to remember that covid-19 is still with us and we should act accordingly.

"We all must continue to play our part by heeding public health advice.

This is the best way of protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbours.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, An Garda Síochána would maintain its '4Es' approach with the main emphasis being on engaging people to encourage compliance.

He said: "In addition, while the run-up to Christmas is a time of joy for many people, for some it can be lonely and difficult.

"We are here to help in any way we can. If you know someone who is struggling or needs help, please contact your local Garda station and we will do whatever we can. Even a social distanced chat can make a world of difference to people at this stressful time," he added.