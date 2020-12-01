Virus will spread in coming weeks, warns Coveney

People are being asked to do as much as possible to stop a spike in Covid-19 cases, but the spread of the virus is guaranteed to increase in the coming weeks, Simon Coveney has warned.

Mr Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, said non-essential retail is not as risky as initially had been thought, but wet pubs pose a danger, which is why they will remained closed.

Shops, hairdressers, gyms, and cinemas are among the businesses set to reopen from today, as the country moves into level-3 restrictions.

Mr Coveney said the Government will be watching the figures closely and taking advice from Nphet in the coming weeks.

"Everybody is expecting that, in the next number of weeks, we're going to see an increase in the numbers, but the challenge is to keep that increase as low as possible," Mr Coveney said

The pace of that spread, the reasons behind clusters as they develop, would be looked at, and responded to, in as targeted and as specific a way as possible," he said.

"This is about learning lessons," Mr Coveney said. "It's not about blaming people or targeting people. It's about learning lessons on the basis of what works, and what doesn't work, to contain this virus."

He said that vaccines will be available in the first quarter of next year and until then the entire country needs to "stick with" the guidance around social distancing, hand washing, and limiting of contacts.

Appealing to the public to "act on the basis of what we've learned over the last nine months or so", Mr Coveney said: "There is no perfect response to Covid-19: We know that from around the world."

Separately, on Brexit, Mr Coveney said fishing is an outstanding issue that is "highly political and emotive" for both sides, as talks enter the final, make-or-break phase.

He said: "We recognise that fish is a very sensitive issue for the UK side, but it's also a significant issue for us as well.

"The Irish fishing interests in UK waters are significant. It's about sustainably managing stocks; many of those fish are born and grow in Irish waters before they swim into British waters, where they are caught, in the case of mackerel in particular.

"So these are shared stocks, and what the UK is trying to do is create this perception that they own all fish that are caught in their waters, as opposed to it being a shared stock, in many cases," Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme: "What the EU is, in my view, rightly saying is that as the UK looks for access into EU markets in many, many areas, whether that's the EU energy market, whether it's in terms of data security, whether it's aviation, whether it's road haulage, and whether it's selling into EU markets tariff-free and quota-free, there is a counter ask from the EU, which says that we want access into your fishing waters."