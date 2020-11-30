Ten further deaths, 290 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

There have been 10 further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 290 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 996 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 52,465.

Department of Health officials said that 427 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 36 of whom are in intensive care units.

Over the past week alone, 2,505 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI.

Health officials also say that hospital occupancy in the North is now at 94%.

Currently, health officials say that there are 131 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



290 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 10 deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Q1VDL8bXIo — Department of Health (@healthdpt) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, a two-week 'circuit-breaker' lockdown came into effect in NI this past Friday.

The restrictions will see the closure of all non-essential retail.

Hospitality businesses and churches will close, and leisure activities will cease.

Household gatherings are also not permitted for the duration of the lockdown.