Man, 40s, dies in Galway crash

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 14:12
Greg Murphy

A man has died in a single car crash in Co. Galway this morning.

It happened in Abbeyknockmoy at 6:30am.

The driver, a man in his late 40s, was taken to University Hospital Galway but has since passed away.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic investigators ar examining the scene and the road is closed. 

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

