Parishes to adapt as Christmas masses to be limited to 50 people

Christmas mass will be limited to no more than 50 people this year.

Dioceses across the country are preparing to celebrate Christmas in line with public health guidelines.

As the country moves to Level 3 tomorrow, church doors will reopen but places of worship will be limited to 50 people.

And while from December 18, restrictions on household visitors will ease somewhat, still only 50 people will be able to attend mass at any one time.

Parish Priest in Castlerea Co Roscommon, Fr John McManus, outlined to Newstalk what the parish is considering doing for Christmas.

He said: "I think it would be important to let people have every opportunity to gather.

"We'll consider extra masses, extra Christmas vigil mass, then we'd have Christmas Day.

"Perhaps we'll consider having speakers outside as well."

Fr McManus says sanitising after mass is a challenge.

He added: "That takes time, but you need a stronger team of volunteers and thankfully in Castlerea we have.

"That would be another factor as regards how often we can say mass. You know, you have to sanitise the church after every mass."

The logistical challenges that many parishes face are likely to mean Christmas mass will be watched online at home this year for many.

While a Parish in Sligo is considering streaming its mass into a community hall to allow more parishioners to gather safely.