Parishes to adapt as Christmas masses to be limited to 50 people

Dioceses across the country are preparing to celebrate Christmas in line with public health guidelines.
Parishes to adapt as Christmas masses to be limited to 50 people

The logistical challenges that many parishes face are likely to mean Christmas mass will be watched online at home this year for many. Picture: Getty

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 14:07
Greg Murphy

Christmas mass will be limited to no more than 50 people this year.

Dioceses across the country are preparing to celebrate Christmas in line with public health guidelines.

As the country moves to Level 3 tomorrow, church doors will reopen but places of worship will be limited to 50 people.

And while from December 18, restrictions on household visitors will ease somewhat, still only 50 people will be able to attend mass at any one time.

Read More

Government accepts Covid-19 cases will rise in December

Parish Priest in Castlerea Co Roscommon, Fr John McManus, outlined to Newstalk what the parish is considering doing for Christmas.

He said: "I think it would be important to let people have every opportunity to gather.

"We'll consider extra masses, extra Christmas vigil mass, then we'd have Christmas Day. 

"Perhaps we'll consider having speakers outside as well."

Fr McManus says sanitising after mass is a challenge.

He added: "That takes time, but you need a stronger team of volunteers and thankfully in Castlerea we have.

"That would be another factor as regards how often we can say mass. You know, you have to sanitise the church after every mass."

The logistical challenges that many parishes face are likely to mean Christmas mass will be watched online at home this year for many.

While a Parish in Sligo is considering streaming its mass into a community hall to allow more parishioners to gather safely.

Read More

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral ceremony celebrates 'a living monument of faith' at the heart of Cork City

More in this section

Covid-19: Public warned 'every contact counts' as restrictions ease for Christmas Covid-19: Public warned 'every contact counts' as restrictions ease for Christmas
CC LEINSTER HOUSE FG TD apologises to Holly Cairns over 'ignorant little girl' tweet
UK pathologist ‘cannot exclude sex assault’ of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia UK pathologist ‘cannot exclude sex assault’ of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia
Gardaí seize €200k from vehicle on M4 in Dublin

Man, 40s, dies in Galway crash

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices