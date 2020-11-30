Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on M50

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M50 in Dublin.

It happened on the northbound carriage near Junction 5 Finglas just before midnight last night.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the road has fully re-opened after being closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.