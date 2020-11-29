SF support hits record high in new poll

Fianna Fáil TDs are concerned about a snap election next year after polling at just 12% in the Business Post/Red C poll.
SF support hits record high in new poll

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald during a media briefing by Sinn Fein on the plinth at Leinster House, Dublin. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 20:53
Aoife Moore

Sinn Féin has continued to build on its February election success, recording the party's highest-ever Red C poll rating.

The poll showed Mary Lou McDonald's party on 30% while Fine Gael continue in front on 33% — down from 37% after weeks of social media campaigning against Sinn Féin.

However, the Sinn Féin leader says "nobody will get carried away" by the poll result.

"There is much work to be done," she said. "But it does underline the reality that people want change, and this Government won't deliver it.

"Covid-19 has impacted people's lives in ways none of us could have envisaged, but this has not dampened the appetite for a fairer society. It has, in fact, reaffirmed it.

"The pandemic has exposed the fault lines and highlighted the great inequalities and vulnerabilities faced by many.

"Sinn Féin will continue to give a voice to those people."

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Labour and Social Democrats are outperforming Sinn Féin

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TDs are concerned about a snap election next year after polling at just 12% in the Business Post/Red C poll. There are also fears of a perceived "loss of identity" in the coalition.

Despite the message from leadership to dismiss polls, numerous Fianna Fáil TDs at various stages of their political careers have told the Irish Examiner that they are concerned.

One TD said there is "real concern about an election next year, we have an unstable three-party Government — anything could happen. People are worried about the existence of Fianna Fáil after the next election".

"If we perform as we have in the polls, we'll only get 14 seats or so, no Fianna Fáil TD would be elected in Dublin," the TD said.

Polls have been a consistent concern for some within Fianna Fáil and despite recent controversies in Government stemming from Fine Gael, it appears Micheál Martin's short tenure as Taoiseach has not swung more support in their favour.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien rejected the idea that his party is being "squeezed".

Read More

Irish Examiner View: A welcome embrace of State's obligations

"I never put much store in polls, whether we up or down within them, and I think there is a long history of Fianna Fáil being underestimated in polls," he said on RTÉ.

More in this section

Drivers asked to stay off roads if possible as status yellow fog warning issued for Munster, Leinster and Connacht Drivers asked to stay off roads if possible as status yellow fog warning issued for Munster, Leinster and Connacht
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 22, 2020 Covid-19: Two further deaths, 299 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Three further deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Thu Nov 5, 2020

Arlene Foster to write to Ceann Comhairle over Sinn Féin TD’s tweet

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices