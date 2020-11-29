Covid-19: Two further deaths, 299 new cases confirmed in Ireland

There has now been a total of 2,052 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.
Covid-19: Two further deaths, 299 new cases confirmed in Ireland

There has now been a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here. File Picture: PA

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 17:31
Steven Heaney

A further two people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed. 

HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 299 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 158 are men; 
  • 141 are women; 
  • 67% are under 45 years of age; 
  • The median age is 34 years old; 
  • 94 of the cases are located in Dublin; 
  • 41 are in Donegal; 
  • 27 are in Wicklow; 
  • 14 are in Louth; 
  • 13 are in Limerick;
  • and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Just seven of today's new cases are located in Cork

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 92.3 per 100,000 population.

As of 2pm today, 257 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 30 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 6 additional hospitalisations reported in the past 24 hours.

