Covid-19: Two further deaths, 299 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further two people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed.

There has now been a total of 2,052 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 299 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

158 are men;

141 are women;

67% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 34 years old;

94 of the cases are located in Dublin;

41 are in Donegal;

27 are in Wicklow;

14 are in Louth;

13 are in Limerick;

and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Just seven of today's new cases are located in Cork

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 92.3 per 100,000 population.

As of 2pm today, 257 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 30 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 6 additional hospitalisations reported in the past 24 hours.