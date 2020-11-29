Three further deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There have been three further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 351 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 986 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

To date, Northern Ireland has seen 52,175 confirmed cases of the virus.

Department of Health officials said that 414 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 34 of whom are in intensive care unit

There are now just 12 ICU beds available in the health service, while overall hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at 93%, according to NI health officials.