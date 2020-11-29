Three further deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 986 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.
Three further deaths and 315 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

To date, Northern Ireland has seen 52,175 confirmed cases of the virus. File Picture: Getty Image

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 15:18
Steven Heaney

There have been three further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 351 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 986 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

To date, Northern Ireland has seen 52,175 confirmed cases of the virus.

Department of Health officials said that 414 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 34 of whom are in intensive care unit

There are now just 12 ICU beds available in the health service, while overall hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at 93%, according to NI health officials.

Read More

NI Executive urged to present ‘united front’ for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 3, 2020 NI Executive urged to present ‘united front’ for Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 27, 2020 Covid-19: Irish people could get vaccine by January
Two-thirds of lightbulbs not recycled, creating potential health hazards Two-thirds of lightbulbs not recycled, creating potential health hazards
#covid-19coronavirushealthnorthern irelandplace: northern ireland
Dublin city street closed for 'short time' on Saturday to disperse crowds

Dublin city street closed for 'short time' on Saturday to disperse crowds

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices