Dublin city street closed for 'short time' on Saturday to disperse crowds

Gardaí on the scene at South William Street in Dublin city centre. Picture: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 14:35
Michelle McGlynn

South William Street in Dublin City Centre was closed for a short time last night in order to disperse crowds.

The public order unit and uniform Gardaí attended and said all of the people were compliant.

Gardaí say they carried out several patrols throughout the capital to ensure compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

They also attended reports of a disturbance in Dun Laoghaire shortly after 9pm.

Gardaí say a group of youths were gathered at the West Pier.

They dispersed without incident and no arrests were made.

As part of Operation Fanacht, Gardaí carried out high visibility patrols around the country where they "engage, encourage, explain and, as a last resort, enforce" public health guidelines.

Gardaí were out on patrol in Cork city centre where last weekend large crowds and a "carnival atmosphere" resulted in nine men being arrested in connection with a series of minor public order incidents.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street reported great compliance with regulations on Saturday night.

