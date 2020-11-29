HSA reports reveal Covid-19 breaches in Ireland's meat factories

Staff working face-to-face, ill-fitted specialist masks, lack of social distancing, and tightly spaced locker rooms were among the issues highlighted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) in inspections of meat-processing plants.

The reports have been released by the HSA with the identities of the factories.

In one report multiple issues were highlighted, with face coverings not being used across the site, especially in areas where social distancing could not be observed.

Staff wearing specialist masks had them "ill-fitted" or worn incorrectly, while "pinch points", where staff were congregating, were observed at hygiene stations, locker rooms, as well as at entrances and exits.

Another report warned of "potential cross-contamination" of masks in the area where they were being handed out, while the factory was told to ensure a "minimum level of acceptable protective equipment" was in place.

One report said that "operatives" had been seen working at close quarters, especially in the retail area of the meat-processing plant.

"Some were face to face or back to back and also in the packing area, where limited screens were provided," added the report.

Another report also flagged issues with workers "facing each other across the line" in several areas of the plant.

Concerns were also raised about improper use of face coverings at multiple locations in the plant.

One report said: "Ensure that protective face coverings provided are consistent with the HSE guidelines and that they are properly worn to provide optimal protection."

Another report highlighted a lack of adequate signage.

"Ensure that information is provided in a form, manner, and language which can be understood by all employees," it said.

Many of the meat-processing plants were told to especially watch for how social distancing was being managed.

"Particular attention should be given to areas where employees congregate, in particular, but not limited to, corridors, canteens, locker rooms, and smoking areas," said a number of the reports.

Another report flagged "tight groupings" in locker rooms, saying the plant should consider whether some should be moved to provide extra space.

Canteens also featured in multiple reports, with advisories issued on people being seated too close together.

One canteen was criticised for not having hand-sanitisation facilities at its entrance.

The records were released to transparency group, Right to Know, following an appeal to the information commissioner.

A statement from the HSA said they had originally withheld the records, when they were involved in local and national Covid-19 outbreak-control teams.

"The circumstances that influenced the decision … have since changed and these changes are based on the Government's response to Covid-19 outbreaks in meat-processing plants," they said.

"In particular, the earlier public-health programme under which the meat-processing plant inspections … were conducted has now been completed."

They said they had submitted a report on that to NPHET.