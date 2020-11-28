Boost for Sinn Féin in latest poll but Fine Gael remains most popular party

Sinn Féin has seen a rise in support following the latest opinion poll.

The poll, by the Business Post/Red C, has shown the party's support rose to 30%, up three points.

It is the highest level Mary Lou McDonald’s party has reached since Red C began polling in 2003.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has dropped four points but remains the most popular party in the county on 33%.

Fianna Fáil is at 12%, up one point, while the Green Party is down a point on 5%.

The Social Democrats (4%) and Solidarity-People Before Profit (3%) are both up one.

There is no change for Labour (3%), Aontu (2%) or Independents (8%).

The poll was taken prior to yesterday’s announcement when the Government revealed the plan to reopen society from the Level 5 lockdown.

It was announced that from December 1, Ireland will move to level 3 of the Living with Covid plan, some exceptions in place for Christmas.

The move to Level 3 will allow all retail, including non-essential stores re-open along with gyms, churches, museums, galleries and cinemas.

The re-opening of retail will see more than 30,000 people return to work.

The online poll of 1,000 people was taken between Thursday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 25.