Debenhams dispute: Mediator says no attempts to remove stock will be made for seven day period

The Chair of the Labour Court has said that no stock will be attempted to be removed from Debenhams premises for a seven day period.

Kevin Foley issued a statement on Saturday calling for all sides “to do all that they can to create an environment conducive to constructive engagement in the process initiated at the request of An Taoiseach and the Tánaiste and being conducted by the Chairman."

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste confirmed that Mr Foley had agreed to mediate the long-running dispute last week.

Former Debenhams staff have been picketing for more than 220 days to demand that their redundancy package of two weeks pay per year of service from the company plus their two weeks' statutory entitlement are paid after Debenhams failed to honour the deal when it closed its Irish business in April.

In a statement this evening, Mr Foley said that “the joint liquidators have undertaken that they will not attempt to remove stock from the premises for a seven day period from Friday 27 November at midnight to Friday 4 December at midnight.

“In light of that undertaking the Trade Unions are exploring the possibility of scaling back and in some stores temporarily ceasing picketing for those seven days.

“The Trade Unions have confirmed to the Chairman that they accept the undertaking given by the joint liquidators”.

Mr Foley added: “It is fully expected by all parties who are involved in the process currently under way that no other party will take it upon themselves to attempt to remove any stock from any store during the seven day period”.

Earlier this month, former Debenhams workers and Mandate trade union held a “positive” meeting with Mr Martin, giving protestors some hope that efforts will be made by Government to quickly resolve the long-running dispute.

Last week, former workers welcomed the news that Mr Foley agreed to mediate between the two sides.

"It's a step in the right direction," said Valerie Twomey, who has been picketing the shuttered Patrick Street store in Cork for more than seven months.

"Hopefully it will get us off the pickets for Christmas.”