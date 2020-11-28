Toy Show Appeal raises more than €6m for charity

The Late Late Toy Show’s charity appeal has raised more than €6m.

The show, which was repeated on Saturday, has so far raised €6.2m.

Host Ryan Tubridy said the appeal hopes to spread Toy Show magic “to children who need it most”.

“In this exceptional year, we have been moved by the generosity of the children of Ireland as they have looked out for one another and those less fortunate in their communities,” he said.

The money raised will go to The Community Foundation for Ireland who will distribute to various children’s charities including Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation, and Children’s Books Ireland.

By the end of the show on Friday evening, the appeal had raised more than €5m.

Announcing the milestone, an emotional Ryan said: “I just think it ties a ribbon on all the… It’s hope. It’s what’s going to come. All the good things that we’ve been missing and took for granted a little bit. They’re coming back.

“And generosity and kindness and magic is definitely in the mix."

Ryan said that any donation “big or small will make a huge difference to children.”

The appeal was inspired by Saoirse, who raised money through a host of fundraiser because after being diagnosed with a tumour she "had to get her leg taken away" and she needs prosthesis until she is 18.

Saoirse raised more money than was initially needed so she donated the extra money to the charities and hospitals who had helped her.

[media=youtbe]https://youtu.be/PCjNtDQNaPY[/media]

Ryan said Saoirse represented “the best of Irish children”, who have had a difficult few months.

The host said that the Toy Show appeal was taking the place of a competition for viewers.

The volume of donations on Friday caused the system to crash, leading to an intervention by the Irish brothers behind the online payment platform Stripe.

The multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley business is owned by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collinson.

During the programme, Patrick tweeted to say they had increased the capacity for RTÉ Toy Show appeal fivefold – in addition to donating €100,000 themselves.

Patrick wrote: “The @Stripe team just 5x’d the capacity for the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. We aren’t seeing any issues right now.

“By the way, John and I will personally donate €100,000 to the appeal, too.”

Cork-based company Abtran supported the charity appeal with staff in Cork and Sligo on the phones to accept donations.

"It's been a huge team effort to make sure that everything comes together and that everything is done in a safe way for all of the people who have volunteered," Joanne Lyons from Abtran said.

Abtran’s CEO, Aisling Deasy said that they were “delighted” to be helping out.

"Our people have been wonderful giving up their time to support this great cause while working within the necessary strict guidelines and protocols including social distancing."

Additional reporting by PA