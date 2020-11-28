Infectious disease expert voices concern about restaurants reopening

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons, says allowing restaurants to reopen is a risk.
Infectious disease expert voices concern about restaurants reopening

Indoor dining in restaurants will resume from Friday while travel between counties and the mixing of up to three households can happen after December 18.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 13:30
Michelle McGlynn

An infectious disease expert says he is concerned the reopening of restaurants could lead to an increase in 'superspreader events' over Christmas.

From Tuesday, the country will move back to level 3 restrictions with the reopening of retail and places of worship.

Indoor dining in restaurants will resume from Friday while travel between counties and the mixing of up to three households can happen after December 18.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons, says allowing restaurants to reopen is a risk.

"I personally would have restricted it more because we know there are superspreader events in these crowded, social events when people are talking loudly and singing," said Prof McConkey.

Read More

Covid-19: Expert calls for 'honesty' about decision to keep schools open

More in this section

Firefighter stock Man, 60s, dies following house fire in Roscommon
Online shopping deivery issues Revenue warns online shoppers of potential additional costs
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 23rd November Ireland in 'precarious' position in Covid-19 fight, Nphet letter reveals
#covid-19
Military accident

Man in serious condition after motorcycle struck a ditch

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices