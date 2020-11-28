Man in serious condition after motorcycle struck a ditch

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Wexford yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist on the R733 at Ballinteskin near New Ross shortly before midnight.

It is understood the motorcyclist, aged in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site later this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051-426030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.