A man has died in a house fire in Co Roscommon.

The blaze broke out at a home in Ballyleague late last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the fire on the Roscommon-Longford border shortly before midnight.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is believed he was alone in the house when the fire broke out.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.