Rises in electricity costs tacked on to bills

Householders and business owners are starting to feel the effects of two separate rises in electricity costs that quietly took effect in recent months.

An increase in the public service obligation levy took effect last month, while increases in market costs also led to utility firms raising their prices.

That has meant customers, many of whom receive bills on a bi-monthly basis, are now seeing large jumps in their costs for the first time.

Liam Kearney runs KBowl, a bowling alley and children's play centre in Naas.



He's been closed for months but received this electricity bill for €1085.34... he's particularly annoyed about the increased PSO levy. #Liveline @joeliveline pic.twitter.com/cHvQdZ4xRu — Liveline (@rteliveline) November 27, 2020

Supporters of the levy say it is essential in an economy transitioning towards a greener and cleaner economy, because it subsidises renewable and sustainable energy.

The levy is €88.80 for every domestic electricity customer for the 2020/21 period.

According to Commission for the Regulation of Utilities calculations published in June, a total public service obligation levy levy of €480m will be required for the 2020/2021 year, an increase of €303.6m on the 2019/20 levy of €176.5m.

Read More Covid-19: Seven deaths and 206 new cases in Ireland

This is the second-highest it has ever been. According to consumer comparison website Bonkers.ie, since the levy was first introduced in 2010, it has fallen in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The hike in this year’s levy masked the fact that it had come down considerably in recent years.

Helen Moynihan is a fourth generation tailor.



She's been closed since March but the electricity bills keep coming.



She's being penalised with low usage charges by her provider and now she's paying an increased PSO levy. #Liveline @joeliveline — Liveline (@rteliveline) November 27, 2020

The increase during such a difficult time for many has sparked anger from some quarters, with customers taking to the airwaves to vent on RTÉ Radio's Liveline, with one business owner highlighting a 120% increase in the levy and a domestic user pointing to an October levy of €6.52 which rose from €2.84 in the previous month.

Commission for the Regulation of Utilities chairperson Aoife MacEvilly said the levy this year would be purely dedicated to renewable energy generation for the first time since its inception, in order to reach the 40% renewable generation target.

She said: “The cost of the levy has been trending upwards, as the level of renewable electricity supported by the scheme has increased. However, there is a clear variability to the cost of the levy for each year, due to the volatility in wholesale electricity prices.

“While the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is fully aware of the impact of any changes to the charges on a customer’s bill, the proposed increase to a bill can be beaten by customers who renegotiate with their supplier or switch to a new provider, where they could save over €300.”