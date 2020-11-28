Calls for legislation on image-based sexual abuse

The mother of a woman who took her own life after sensitive images were posted online has appealed to the Government to immediately outlaw image-based sexual abuse.

Dara Quigley died in 2017, shortly after she learned that CCTV images of her being detained under the Mental Health Act while naked on a Dublin street had been widely shared by a member of the Gardaí.

Aileen Malone's renewed call to make image-based sexual abuse illegal comes after files containing tens of thousands of explicit images and videos of Irish women were shared on online forums last week.

A virtual protest is due to take place ton Saturday to put pressure on the Government to fast-track new legislation.

I know the recent leak of tens of thousands of intimate images of Irish women has caused so much upset and anger. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) November 20, 2020

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee launched the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill. It will go before the Justice Committee on December 1, and the Government has committed to passing it before the end of 2020.

Aileen Malone, Dara’s mother, said she wanted to extend her sympathy to everyone affected by this issue.

“In 2017 in Ireland there was no specific law against it. There is still no specific law against it.

The sharing of private, intimate images or any image of a person to hurt or humiliate or for entertainment is wrong.

It is abuse. It causes immense hurt and pain and damage,” Ms Malone added.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) echoed Ms Malone's calls to end image-based sexual abuse.

“Dara’s death by suicide is dreadful enough but the circumstances surrounding her passing have haunted us and always will. That video is the last image that we have of her, it has dominated ours and others’ memories of her,” Ms Malone said.

The 90-second video of her in a most vulnerable state was passed around from one person to another for others’ entertainment.

"Music was added to the video, and hurtful comments placed underneath it. The hurt and the shame of this would be enough to drive a stable person to despair. It caused my daughter, who was in an already difficult position, to take her own life. When a suicide occurs, it devastates the family, the community, the society.

"When a person is degraded, the people doing it, the community, the society is degraded also,” she said.

#Justice4Dara - Brilliant submission from Irish Council for Civil Liberties on online gender based image abuse. Elizabeth Forries presenting on Wednesday morning. Please support! https://t.co/T2fGT1at8w #NaturalDiamond @ICCLtweet #GardaReform @angiebeeb — aileen (@aileendub) October 21, 2019

She now realises that what happened to Dara was not an isolated incident.

“It is happening on a grand scale and specifically to Irish women because there are no specific laws in place to protect them.”

“You [the Government] must protect everyone and take a stand against abuse. The perpetrators of this abuse must be held accountable, the social media companies must be made responsible, a Digital Rights Commissioner must be put in place. Our State institutions must take a stand against this,” she added.