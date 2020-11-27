12 further deaths and 391 new Covid-19 cases in NI

The figures come as new restrictions in the North take effect today for two weeks - with non-essential shops closing.

Another 391 people have tested positive with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Twelve more deaths were recorded.

It comes as new figures show hospitals in Northern Ireland had recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to November 20.

There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

Almost 60% of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

Statistics agency Nisra said: “The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.” The comparative overall number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to November 20 was 927.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that, of the 560 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to November 20, 80% (447) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 113 happening in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42% of all Covid-19-related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

New restrictions in the North take effect today for two weeks - with non-essential shops closing.

