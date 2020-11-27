New figures show number of people homeless rose in October

Leinster Lane in Dublin city, where the body of a homeless man in his 40s was found in a tent in the area this week. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 14:03
Noel Baker

New figures show there were 8,737 people living in emergency accommodation in October, an increase on the number in the previous month.

The figures, published by the Department of Housing, show 6,095 adults were homeless at the end of that month, alongside 2,642 children. In September the figure was 8,656.

A total of 1,117 families were in emergency accommodation, of which 634 were single-parent families. 

The majority (71%) of those who were homeless in October were living in Dublin.

Cork had the second highest number of people living in emergency accommodation, at 402, while 99 people were homeless in Co Kerry.

Private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, are still the most common accommodation being used by those without a home of their own. 

The latest figures come two days after the bodies of two men known to homeless services were discovered in Dublin city centre.

One of the men, who was in his 40s, was found dead in a tent on Leinster Lane, not far from Leinster House.

