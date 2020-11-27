Patricia Carrick funeral: 'Her death was senseless – when is all this going to stop?'

Patricia Carrick, the woman to whom Micheál Martin gave a public State apology because CervicalCheck missed her cancer, was this morning remembered as a kind, loving mother whose death was senseless.

Speaking at her funeral, her husband Damien told of how she liked nothing more than being at home with her family “immersed in the conversation and part of the fun”.

It was where Patricia, or Trish as she was known to her family and friends, had returned from hospital last Wednesday week.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of 221+ member Patricia Carrick, who sadly lost her courageous battle and passed away last night. Damien, Ciarán, Ríoghna, Sorcha and Eoin, our thoughts are with you. May she rest in peace. — 221+ (@221plus) November 25, 2020

Damien spoke of how the couple's daughters had decorated the house with Christmas decorations before she came back for the last time.

"She was delighted to see the home in full splendour," he said.

"And when she saw the tree, it gave her a warm sense that she was at home.

Mammy Bear was home, and that is exactly where she wanted to be . . . just enjoying her time at home with her family by her side."

Ms Carrick's sister Anne also spoke from the altar at the Church of the Holy Family in Mervue, Galway, expressing her anger over her death.

She said:

Her death was senseless – when is all this going to stop?

“How many more lives have to be lost before it stops?

“It was unnecessary and I’m both upset and I’m also angry.”

Patricia had died surrounded by her family at their home in Galway on Wednesday.

Read More CervicalCheck: Patricia Carrick dies after cancer missed in smear test

By her side were her Damien, their son Ciarán, their daughters Ríoghna and Sorcha, and their youngest son Eoin.

She was in hospital when Micheál Martin made a public apology to her in the Dáil.

Another beautiful lady has been taken far too soon 💔



I never had the pleasure of meeting Trish in real life between Covid and both of us being treated in different hospitals, it just never happened.



My heart goes out to Trish’s husband @damiencarrick and her four children https://t.co/lECTLoBTVd — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) November 25, 2020

He said she had been "badly let down" and her family "is going through the very worst of times because of the mistakes of others", the Taoiseach said.

"On behalf of the Government and on behalf of the nation, I offer my genuine and heartfelt apologies. You have been failed."

Addressing mourners at the service, Damien said:

She insisted we asked women to look after their bodies, so that they would not have to experience what Trish had endured and for those women of today to be the mothers of tomorrow.”

Patricia had sued after she discovered, with the help of cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan’s solicitor Cian O'Carroll and Damien, CervicalCheck misread a scan in 2016.

By the time her cancer was eventually diagnosed in July 2019, it was too late to do anything about it other than try and buy time with her family.

Last month, she won an unprecedented apology and an admission of negligence from the HSE and from the laboratory which missed her cancer.

Patricia had been too ill to attend last month’s court victory, which saw her awarded €2.75m.