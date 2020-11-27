Barnardos issue appeal for public support as pandemic impacts funds

The children's charity Barnardos had to cancel its National Collection Day in September 2020, which is its biggest annual day of fundraising, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today the charity is calling for the public's help and support their #NoBuckets digital appeal with every donation making a difference.

Barnardos said that in 2020, the charity has recorded a 26% increase of referrals in the period January – October 2020 compared to 2019 and that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on vulnerable families.

Each year the children's charity needs to raise €8m to provide their services for families experiencing addiction issues, domestic violence and mental health difficulties.

The #NoBuckets appeal, supported by Dell Technologies, is an attempt to offset fundraising disruption to the organisation's finances. Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising, said the pandemic means families already struggling with issues need access to their services more than ever.

“Barnardos staff work tirelessly to ensure we’re reaching the vulnerable in our society that need us most.

"Our services are needed now, more than ever, as parents and children grapple to deal with the complexities that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed on what were already stressful situations.

"On the front line, our staff have had to rapidly adapt to working in an unprecedented situation, and we need the public’s help to continue to do so," said Ms Gamble.

A donation can be made online here and the charity have said this funding goes directly towards improving the lives of vulnerable children across the country.



