Two firearms recovered in probe into shooting of 61-year-old grandmother

Detectives investigating the shooting of a 61-year-old grandmother have recovered two firearms.

The shooting, which took place in Coleraine, Co Derry in October, is believed to be linked to the attempted murder of a man in his 30s in the same area on Tuesday night.

PSNI investigators say the two weapons have been taken for forensic examinations to determine if they were used in both shooting incidents.

They believe the attacks were carried out by the North Antrim UDA.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our investigation into these vile and callous attacks are continuing.

“The two firearms were recovered from the Greenhall Highway area on Wednesday November 25 and have been taken away for further forensic examinations to determine if they were involved in both shooting incidents.

“Earlier this week, I released CCTV footage of the three men I believe were involved in firing over 10 shots at a house in Coleraine in October.

“As stated previously, I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used, a handgun and shotgun.

“I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals.”

On October 5, the 61-year-old Sally Cummins was seriously injured when gunmen fired over 10 shots at her home, leaving her fighting for her life in hospital.

She had been sleeping in a chair downstairs because of health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men.

Investigating detectives have been granted an additional four and a half days to question two men, aged 43 and 44, arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism act, in relation to the shooting.

The PSNI have issued an appeal to the public to come forward with any information which might assist their investigation.

Mr Caldwell said: “I am appealing to the people of Coleraine to help us remove these violent criminals from their community by bringing any information they have to police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Churchlands Road and Greenhall Highway areas of Coleraine on Tuesday 24th November to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2174 05/10/20.

“We would also appeal to anyone who was on the Greenhall Highway or in the Heights area at the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage to contact police to help with our enquiries.”