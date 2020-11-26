Surge in video conference app use in 2020

Almost three-quarters of Irish internet users now utilise video meeting apps like Zoom and Skype, while video content sites like YouTube and TikTok keep almost seven in 10 entertained, official figures looking at online habits have shown.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) analysis of Irish online usage in 2020 showed how home schooling and remote working from home have meant a greater reliance of broadband connectivity.

Some 73% of internet users conducted lessons and work meetings through video conferencing apps in 2020, compared with 48% in 2019.

Extra-curricular activities such as music lessons, dance lessons, gymnastics classes, etc were also responsible for the shift.

The modern traditional streaming services have stiff competition from shorter video sharing platforms as more people looked for entertainment while at home, the CSO found.

Some 68% of internet users reported watching video content from sharing services such as YouTube and TikTok, while 55% were watching video on demand from commercial services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.

Irish people's appetite for insurance waned in 2020, with a noticeable drop in policies renewed online.

The CSO 22% of internet users who recently used the internet bought or renewed existing insurance policies online in 2020, compared with 42% of those internet users in 2019.

Only 14% of unemployed people bought or renewed existing insurance policies, compared with 31% in 2019.

"This decrease could be related to the pandemic restrictions where some forms of insurance, e.g. travel insurance, may not have been seen as necessary for this year," the analysis said.

More than eight in every 10 people use the internet every day or almost every day, an increase of two percentage points on 2019.

Of these daily internet users, nearly one in ten use the internet "all the time", while a further 20% stated that they use the internet "nearly all the time".

Clothes, shoes or accessories which include bags, jewellery, etc account for just under two-thirds of online purchases, while nearly a quarter bought sporting goods.

Almost seven in ten internet users purchased goods and/or services online in 2020, an increase of six percentage points on 2019.

The number of women purchasing online was substantially higher than men, according to the analysis. Some 73% of females purchased online, compared with 64% of males in the three months leading up to their CSO interview.

Of internet users aged between 30 and 44, 85% purchased goods and/or services online in the three months prior to interview, compared with over 68% between 45 to 59.

There was a significant increase in the number of persons aged 60 to 74 years who purchased online in the previous three months, with 52% in 2020 compared to 39% in 2019, the CSO said.

Persons who never bought or ordered over the internet decreased by 10 percentage points, with 13% in 2020 compared to 23% in 2019.

Online purchasing from national sellers has remained unchanged from 2019 and remains the most common, with nearly three quarters of people buying or ordering their goods from sellers within the country.