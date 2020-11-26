Three out of four people regret conversations they never had with loved ones before they died

Sarah Corbett Lynch, who helped launch Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week.

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 18:30
Aine Kenny

Seventy four per cent of people regret not having conversations with their loved ones before they passed away, according to a new survey.

Of these, 50% said there were "so many conversations" they wished they had before their loved one died.

And 25% said their loved one should have clarified funeral or inheritance wishes.

Some 50% of those surveyed said they found it difficult to address someone's loss, and almost half (46%) said they would struggle to speak comfortably about death with their family.

This is according to a survey carried out by insurer Royal London, where more than 1,000 adults in Ireland were asked questions about death.

The study found that 54% of respondents who experienced a loss reported conversations with friends was the primary way they coped.

Religion and faith as a source of comfort was highest in people aged 75-84, with 26% of this age group saying they used faith to help grieve. Only 8% of those aged 25-34 said religion helped them.

Conversely, 35% of 25-34 year-olds felt that keeping busy with work and hobbies helped, while just 19% of older respondents (75-84-year-olds) felt the same.

