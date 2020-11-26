Fog warning for Cork and three other counties

Motorists and other road users are asked to take extra care when travelling while the warning is in place.
Fog warning for Cork and three other counties

The warning will come into place at 9pm tonight and remain in place until 10am on Friday morning.

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 14:26
Michelle McGlynn

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow fog warning from tonight for four counties.

The warning will come into place at 9pm tonight and remain in place until 10am on Friday morning.

Counties affected are Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Motorists and other road users are asked to take extra care when travelling while the warning is in place.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is reminding motorists to always use fog lights when driving in dense fog and remember to turn them off once the fog has cleared.

Fog can affect judgement of speed and makes tail lights appear further away than they really are.

The RSA said it is essential drivers slow down and drive at a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Read More

Santa Claus is comin' to town: Government give Santa the all-clear to visit Ireland

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Ethics watchdog 'very concerned' at Áontu and Renua's non-compliance
Inner City Helping Homeless hold protest Leo Varadkar: Too many people using homelessness services are dying
CC HELEN MCENTEE Varadkar told McEntee "Woulfe would make a good judge" 
Coronavirus - Tue May 12, 2020

Covid-19 NI: Eight deaths and 442 new cases as Eastwood says 'huge mistakes' were made

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices