McEntee tells Dáil process to appoint Woulfe handled properly

However, justice minister admits the system for appointing judges is not perfect
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told the Dáil that Seamus Woulfe was the best candidate and the only name brought to Cabinet. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 13:54
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Justice Minister has told the Dáil that the process of appointing Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court was handled properly.

However, she said that the system for appointing judges is not perfect.

Helen McEntee was giving a statement on the issue to the house this afternoon after declining to do so for the last three weeks.

Ms McEntee told the Dáil that Mr Woulfe, whose attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in August led to Chief Justice Frank Clarke suggesting he step down, was the best candidate and the only name brought to Cabinet.

Ms McEntee said that the Government was always committed to appointing the most appropriate person and this had been done in the case of Mr Woulfe.

"This Government has acted appropriately at all times through this process."

Ms McEntee said that the second vacancy on the Supreme Court was brought about by the appointment of the President of the High Court.

She said that the recommendation of the former Attorney General was consistent with that of the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB). She added that her predecessor Charlie Flanagan sought names for the role, which came up due to a retirement in June last year, in February.

Mr Woulfe was the only JAAB applicant for the role, that is he was the only non-judge who applied, she said. 

"The practice by Government is that only one name is brought to Cabinet," she said, adding that this was "a strength" because it avoided the debating of the merits of one person against another, thus avoiding the politicisisation of the judiciary.

