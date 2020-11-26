2,000 children waiting on first appointment with mental health service

The country's inadequate mental health service is straining under the pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Mental Health Reform.

The coalition will appear before the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health today.

It will say the child and adolescent mental health service is 40% under-staffed with over 2,000 children waiting for their first appointment.

Psychiatry professor Brendan Kelly, from Trinity College Dublin, says the pandemic has badly affected people's mental health.

"We see general increase in anxiety across the population, this isn't mental illness this is a very understandable reaction to the pandemic," said Prof Kelly.

"But the other thing we are seeing is people with mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are finding it difficult, they are having relapses and some of them are becoming more severely ill than they did in previous relapses at other times."

He said services cannot cope with the recent spike in demand which is largely down to general anxiety about the pandemic.

"Some of it is attributable to challenges accessing services. A lot of mental health services are done by telephone or done remotely and while this works to a very good extent, face-to-face contact is generally best.

"Difficulties accessing families and friends and support services does contribute to it."