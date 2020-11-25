Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing man

Gardaí and Mr Murphy's family are concerned for his safety.
Michael Murphy was last seen on Saturday at 7pm.

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in finding a 29-year-old man in Dublin.

Missing man, Michael Murphy.

Michael Murphy was last seen when he left his uncle's home in Montpelier Square in Dublin 7 at 8pm on Saturday night.

Michael is 6' 2" in height, with short brown hair, a slim build, and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue jacket, grey hoodie, and grey bottoms.

Gardaí and Mr Murphy's family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

