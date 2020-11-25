Minister to get report on Carlow school uniform controversy

A full report on what happened at a secondary school in Carlow will be prepared for Education Minister Norma Foley after the school denied inappropriate comments were made regarding tight clothing.

Presentation College principal Ray Murray strongly denied that female students were told not to wear tight leggings to school as it was “distracting”.

Male students at the school were not spoken to about their PE uniforms as the issue “primarily was with the girls”, he said.

The school is annoyed and upset at the commentary on social media in recent days, which has been “scandalous” and “damaging to staff”, he added.

No such comments were made to students regarding wearing tight clothes, and staff are taking the brunt of unsubstantiated rumours, he claimed. “It's a disgrace.”

The controversy was raised by Solidarity TD Mick Barry in the Dáil. Mr Barry said students were very upset and that they hoped their account of what happened would be listened to. Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that a report is being prepared for the Education Minister.

The school did not respond to inquiries put to it by the Irish Examiner this week, instead directing the paper to a statement on its website.

This statement denies there had been a change in the school's uniform policy but does not address the allegations made in an online petition which has so far attracted more than 8,000 signatures.

Mr Murray told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that PE in the school had become a “fashion show”.

“On PE day, when students were coming in, particularly the girls, the uniform regulations weren’t being followed and it was becoming more of a fashion show, if you like, more than anything else,” said Mr Murray.

Girls were called out separately as the school is restricted in terms of space and as the school did not want to embarrass anybody. He has not received any complaints in terms of staff being uncomfortable, he added.

“The only thing mentioned was telling the students to make sure you have a proper uniform on you so that it doesn’t lead to any uncomfortable conversations in relation to your uniform.”

Nothing "inappropriate, wrong, or uncomfortable" was said at the assemblies, he insisted.