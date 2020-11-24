Issues with problem sanitiser raised two days earlier than first claimed

Initial test results indicating an issue with potentially dangerous hand sanitiser that went on to be recalled from health settings and schools were received two days earlier than the public was previously advised.

Charlie McConalogue, the minister for mgriculture, appeared before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to answer questions in relation to the recall of Virapro hand sanitiser due to public health concerns.

Indicative results of tests carried out on a consignment of the product, prompted by concerns raised by the European Anti-Fraud Office, were received by his department on October 6. Mr McConalogue had previously told the Dáil this information was received on October 8.

“Following receipt of these results, my department informed the HSE of initial concerns about the safety of the detained consignments of sanitiser,” he said.

However, the HSE did not withdraw the product from its facilities at this stage. Further results were received by his department on October 16.

"These confirmed that the composition of the registered product was not consistent with the approved specification, and therefore there were concerns around efficacy and public health," Mr McConalogue said.

The HSE and the Department of Education went on to initiate recalls of the product on October 22. The responsibility of withdrawing product rests with the company concerned, Mr McConalogue said.

It had become clear by October 22 that the recall of products had not yet commenced."

While the company demonstrated some compliance with the recall instruction, further deadlines of October 28, and more recently November 12, for a full and verified recall of affected Virapro sanitiser products have not been met to the Department of Agriculture's satisfaction, he added.

"I have taken the added step of asking the investigations division of the department to carry out a full investigation in relation to the circumstances around the importation of this product."

Mr McConalogue said he was first advised of issues around the hand sanitiser on October 22. "Given the nature of this, there was no doubt that this should have been escalated earlier.”

Since the end of October, 75 sanitiser products have been sampled and analysed. "I am happy to report that no safety issues have been found with any of the products checked."

At the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin TD, said it seemed that the company that supplied Virapro "never gave the same information twice".

“There are plenty of examples of discrepancies that can be seen in hindsight in the documentation provided to the HSE and to [the Department of Agriculture],” he said.

As first reported by the Irish Examiner, the HSE paid more than €9.1m to the company that supplied it with millions of bottles of Virapro without a formal tender process due to the “extreme urgency arising from the pandemic”.

The recall last month prompted a major review into all school biocidal products.

This saw almost one-third of sanitisation products removed from schools.