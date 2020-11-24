11 deaths and 79 new cases of Covid-19 in NI

The Department of Health said data on lab tests carried out through the NHS nationwide programme (Pillar II) was lower than normal on Tuesday and could be subject to change.
An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod and COVID-19 virus testing procedures set-up beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. generic stock news health coronavirus covid-19 covid 19 covid19 pandemic testing test car drive in

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 14:34
PA

A further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 947.

There were also another 79 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

However, the Department of Health said data on lab tests carried out through the NHS nationwide programme (Pillar II) was lower than normal on Tuesday and could be subject to change.

A total of 50,143 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The figures come as plans to allow families to reunite over Christmas will be thrashed out by the British Government with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A Cobra meeting bringing together the UK Government and the devolved administrations will be held on Tuesday afternoon to agree on a four-nation approach to relaxing coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the “season to be jolly careful”, but is determined to give families the chance to meet up at the end of a grim year.

