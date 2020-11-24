Gardaí appeal for help in locating man, 25, missing from Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 25-year-old missing Co Offaly.

Cian Dalton has been missing from the Tullamore area since November 21 and was last seen on November 5.

He is described as being around 5’ 10” with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said that he has a thin build.

He is known to frequent Galway City and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on Cian’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Tullamore on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.