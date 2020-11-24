Covid-19: 291 people being treated in hospital

291 people with Covid-19 are in hospital this morning, which is the same number as yesterday.

33 patients with the disease were being treated in ICU last night, according to HSE figures.

It comes as the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests in the past week is now at 3%. The figure is at its lowest point since September.

The latest figures show that on Monday there were 252 new cases of the virus. There were no further deaths.

Speaking as the numbers were announced, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that a culture of blame around the disease was not helpful.

"There have been examples of things that have happened and there's been a blame-oriented response,” he said.

"We have to support each other to do as much as we can and accept that not each of us will be perfect all of the time."

Meanwhile, there are currently 233 patients in hospitals waiting for beds today.

According to the Trolley Watch figures forth INMO, there are 188 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 45 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst-hit hospital with 66 patients waiting for beds while Cork University Hospital has 31.