Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Offaly man

Pat Walsh is described as being approximately 6’, with grey hair and is of large build.
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Offaly man

Gardaí and Pat's family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 23:04
Cormac O’Keefe

Gardaí in Birr, Co Offaly, are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Pat Walsh, aged 54, who has been missing from the Birr area since Sunday.

He is described as being approximately 6’, with grey hair and is of large build.

Missing Offaly man, Pat Walsh. Picture: Gardaí
Missing Offaly man, Pat Walsh. Picture: Gardaí

He may be travelling in a car, a grey VW Golf with an 08 registration number.

Gardaí and Pat's family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Birr on 057 916 9710 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Garda stock Three Afghanis found after driver heard banging in trailer on Dublin road
Woman killed after head-on collision with truck Woman killed after head-on collision with truck
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 23rd November Covid-19: Dr Holohan warns against blame culture as 252 cases confirmed
Garda seek help tracing missing Meath man

Garda seek help tracing missing Meath man

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices