Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Offaly man

Gardaí in Birr, Co Offaly, are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Pat Walsh, aged 54, who has been missing from the Birr area since Sunday.

He is described as being approximately 6’, with grey hair and is of large build.

Missing Offaly man, Pat Walsh. Picture: Gardaí

He may be travelling in a car, a grey VW Golf with an 08 registration number.

Gardaí and Pat's family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Birr on 057 916 9710 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.