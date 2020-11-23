Garda seek help tracing missing Meath man

Gardaí and family are concerned for David's safety.
Missing meath man David Cunningham. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 22:57
Cormac O’Keefe

Gardaí based at Ashbourne Garda Station in Co Meath are trying to trace 70-year-old David Cunningham.

He went missing from the family home in Oakridge Crescent, Dunboyne, at 9.30am on Monday.

David Cunningham was last seen this morning at 9.30am. 

David is described as being 5' 10" in height. He is bald with a slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen David was wearing navy Snickers-type work trousers, a brown fleece and a navy jacket.

Gardaí said David often wears a hat, as seen in the photograph.

Gardaí and family are concerned for David's safety.

Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

