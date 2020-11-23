Woman killed after head-on collision with truck

The driver of the truck, a man in his early 40s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention. 
Gardaí are investigating the incident. Picture: Dan Linehan

Ciarán Sunderland

A woman has died in Mullingar, Co Westmeath this afternoon after a head-on collision with a truck. 

The incident happened at around 1pm this afternoon in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath. 

The woman aged 45 years old was the driver and only occupant of the car. Her body has been moved to the mortuary in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Local diversions are in place and the road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They would like to speak with anyone who may have camera footage including dash-cam. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

